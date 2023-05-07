Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GHLD stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.91.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
