Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Get Guild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

About Guild

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.