Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 347,157 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

StoneCo Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.60 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

