Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,300 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.81. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.