Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of MGRC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.