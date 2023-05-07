Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

