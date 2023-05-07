Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.