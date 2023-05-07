Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $404,000 Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 8.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.