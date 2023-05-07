Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $441,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.15 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

