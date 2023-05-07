Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

