Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,500 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

