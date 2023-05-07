Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 83,100 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

UEC stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

