Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 24,500 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
See Also
