Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.