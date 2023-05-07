Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 271,100 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

