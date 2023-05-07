Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 536.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 150,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

