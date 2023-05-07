Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

