Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

