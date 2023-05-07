Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 620,600 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 620,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

