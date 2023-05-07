Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $341,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $10,440,000.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

