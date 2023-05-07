Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.06% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

