Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Itron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of ITRI opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -311.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

