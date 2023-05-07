Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 620,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maximus by 95.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

