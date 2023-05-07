Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

