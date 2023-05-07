Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

