Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 923,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.18 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

