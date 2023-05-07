Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

