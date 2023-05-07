HC Wainwright Weighs in on electroCore, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $5.76 on Friday. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

