Head to Head Comparison: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Banking System and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 3 1 2.56 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 41.87%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.17%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 16.18% 9.55% 0.95% MainStreet Bancshares 29.46% 17.82% 1.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $1.39 billion 1.13 $250.18 million $2.37 8.46 MainStreet Bancshares $80.58 million 1.91 $26.67 million $3.64 5.63

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Columbia Banking System on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.