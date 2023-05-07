Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.97 million ($15.51) -0.04 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.95) -24.06

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.31% -86.44% Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.53% -43.31%

Risk & Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.