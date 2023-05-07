Head-To-Head Comparison: Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vicapsys Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -299.36% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -187.31% -128.83% -43.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -$990,000.00 ($0.04) -25.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 9.19 -$707.42 million ($10.11) -4.67

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vicapsys Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Vicapsys Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicapsys Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $90.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.13%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Vicapsys Life Sciences has a beta of -4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 559% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Vicapsys Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which advances proprietary localized immune modulator. Its product name VICAPSYN is the firm’s line of proprietary product candidates that is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. The firm’s lead product candidate embodiment in transplantation therapy to treat Type 1 Diabetes is an encapsulated human islet cell cluster that is intended to restore normal glucose control when implanted into the peritoneal cavity of a patient. The company was founded on December 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

