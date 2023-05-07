Head-To-Head Contrast: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) vs. American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Acquisition Opportunity and Acacia Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acacia Research has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.95%. Given Acacia Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Acacia Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Acacia Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Acacia Research $59.22 million 3.85 -$125.07 million ($3.53) -1.10

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research.

Risk & Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Acacia Research -211.18% -6.74% -3.58%

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats Acacia Research on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The Industrial Operations segment generates operating income by designing and manufacturing printers and consumable products for various industrial printing applications. The company was founded by Robert Bruce Stewart on January 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

