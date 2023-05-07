Head-To-Head Contrast: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 18.10 -$166.01 million ($3.78) -0.19 Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 1.94 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 10 0 2.71 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,175.15%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,919.39%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -695.27% -121.61% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

