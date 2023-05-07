Head-To-Head Survey: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Excelerate Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion 0.00 $678.53 million $2.84 0.01 Excelerate Energy $2.47 billion 0.92 $26.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Just Energy Group and Excelerate Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Just Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excelerate Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 6.16% 98.77% 9.12% Excelerate Energy 1.10% 3.35% 1.85%

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

