Head to Head Survey: OceanPal (OP) vs. Its Rivals

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OceanPal to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OceanPal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal Competitors 172 946 1439 18 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 41.75%. Given OceanPal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanPal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million -$330,000.00 -0.37 OceanPal Competitors $926.24 million $314.11 million 4.11

OceanPal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -1.71% -0.47% -0.45% OceanPal Competitors 29.94% 24.60% 11.08%

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 78.0%. OceanPal pays out -29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.8% and pay out 43.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

OceanPal has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanPal competitors beat OceanPal on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.