Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 220,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

