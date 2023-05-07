Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 126,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.