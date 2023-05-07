Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $19.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

