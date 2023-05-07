HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $444.21 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.45 and a 200-day moving average of $343.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

