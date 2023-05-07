Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

