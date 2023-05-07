Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSSY. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.