ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY23 guidance at $5.75-7.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.75-$7.25 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $208.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,266,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

