IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,049 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

