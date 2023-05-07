IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,527 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

