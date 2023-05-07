IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,061 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ opened at $22.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

