IFP Advisors Inc Buys 609 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8 %

UAPR stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

