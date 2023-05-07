IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,204,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

