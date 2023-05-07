IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

