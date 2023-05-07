IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SON opened at $60.15 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

