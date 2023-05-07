IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:FMAR opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.