IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:BALT opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.